University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $7.61 Million; Old West Investment Management Decreased Position in Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) by $68.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 244,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 427,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.69 million, down from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.75. About 3.20 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 15/05/2018 – Tesla may be able to product 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, says a leaked email; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: Tesla Is Temporarily Shutting Down Model 3 Production. Again; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $3.35; 11/05/2018 – TESLA ENGINEERING CHIEF DOUG FIELD TAKING A BREAK FROM COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO; 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 77,304 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares to 507,999 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of stock. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,385 shares to 50,674 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.