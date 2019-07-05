University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) as Market Valuation Declined; Pecaut & Company Has Cut Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $321,300; Stock Price Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 139,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 913,715 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 298,448 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 70,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1,270 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 454,879 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 14,915 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 57,900 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 16,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 2 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. 13,291 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. C Worldwide Grp A S accumulated 63,530 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 192,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Samlyn Ltd Co holds 370,840 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.24% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 256,000 shares. Tekla Capital Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 earnings per share, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.66M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Kwmg Limited stated it has 1,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,244 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,126 shares. Epoch Investment Prns accumulated 310,629 shares. First Financial Corp In owns 315 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt invested in 78,735 shares. Swiss Bank holds 66,687 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 73,013 were reported by Amer Intll Group Inc Inc. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 54 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Scout Invests Inc holds 0.36% or 137,185 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,233 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $71.58M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $552,292 activity.