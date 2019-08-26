University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Its Position in Insmed (INSM) by $1.05 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Boosted Holding in Bp Adr (BP) as Share Value Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 98,939 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 135,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 1.00 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 2.20 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Paid $1.6B in 1Q Relating to 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,772 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, Reliance form Indian fuels partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management stated it has 96,075 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 100,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 841,119 shares. 88,526 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Llc. J Goldman LP invested in 33,957 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 136,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 117,253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 50,211 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,946 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 98,939 shares. Gsa Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,513 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 42,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 84,044 shares to 164,741 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Insmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Insmed Incorporated (INSM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.