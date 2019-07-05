University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position By $877,230; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake By $8.12 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock declined 3.21%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 143,389 shares with $7.86 million value, down from 159,634 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 283,827 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 140,016 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 13.51%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 847,239 shares with $49.26 million value, up from 707,223 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $9.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 375,135 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO, worth $2.21M. On Monday, February 11 Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $1.44 million were sold by Messer Angela M.. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.11% or 3,503 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.01% or 4,572 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 63,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.07% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Asset Management has 6,277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 18,525 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 6,497 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 25,870 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 10,813 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 38,287 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 3.53M shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Veritable Lp accumulated 6,199 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AOM) stake by 25,440 shares to 11,625 valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 60,520 shares and now owns 16,328 shares. Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. $104,520 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares were sold by Weiss Adam J.. Miller Adam L also sold $1.22M worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares. Another trade for 1,553 shares valued at $83,582 was made by BURLINGAME HAROLD W on Friday, January 18.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Accredited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Art Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 6,129 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Inc Incorporated Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 228,294 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 211,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 3.20 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 62,521 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Profund Advisors has 45,685 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,664 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 160 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.08% or 22,900 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,509 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Wright Med Group N V stake by 84,044 shares to 164,741 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 10,205 shares and now owns 73,424 shares. Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) was raised too.