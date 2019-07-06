University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted Its Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Cut by $83.48 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 474,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 30,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 97,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 523,492 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,143 shares to 153,986 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,817 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Gotham Asset owns 44,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 24,981 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 2.36M shares. 10,600 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 156,285 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,515 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 453,568 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company reported 11,972 shares. Ls Investment Ltd holds 3,786 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 68,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 149,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 95,500 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $402.74 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.