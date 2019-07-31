University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $7.61 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shares Rose, Holder Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Position by $2.10 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 286,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 343,230 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 236,881 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,385 shares to 50,674 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.03% or 7,008 shares. Cv Starr & Inc Trust reported 65,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.24% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Blackrock Inc reported 443,411 shares stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 5,213 shares in its portfolio. Ares Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 257,261 shares. Chickasaw Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parkside Bank holds 11,090 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Com reported 63,492 shares.