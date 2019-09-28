University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding by $7.78 Million; Shares Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Lifted Holding in Aes (AES) by $41.31 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 165.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 215.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 518,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 759,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 241,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 632,298 shares traded or 61.79% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 25,673 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.53% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 25,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artal Group invested in 0.64% or 1.00M shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 11,980 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 759,949 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sphera Funds Limited invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 66,839 shares. Ra Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 2.46M shares. Birchview Capital Lp invested 0.43% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 551,525 shares in its portfolio.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,479 shares to 30,134 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,229 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Boston Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability stated it has 18,845 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 250 shares. 100 are owned by Peoples Svcs Corp. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 127,870 shares. Next Grp owns 37,289 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Blackrock reported 62.06 million shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 31,979 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 44,306 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 17,328 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

