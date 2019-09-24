University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Increased Deere & Co (DE) Holding By $1.51 Million; AAK AB ORDINARY SHARES (ARHUF) Shorts Decreased By 0.39%

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 9,139 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 59,813 shares with $9.91M value, up from 50,674 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 2.28M shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

AAK AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. ARHUF’s SI was 588,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 590,800 shares previously. It closed at $14.44 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AAK AB refines and sells vegetable oils for specialized products in Europe, Latin America, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It offers cocoa butter alternatives, filling fats, chocolates, compound and compound coatings, confectionery products, chocolate spreads, and barrier fats under TROPICAO, ILLEXAO, AKOPOL, CEBES, SILKO, CHOCOFILL, DELIAIR NH, AKOSPREAD, and BARRIER FAT names to the chocolate and confectionery industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides food ingredients for baking of bread, biscuits and cookies, cakes, and laminated pastries; vegetable fat products for dairy applications, such as cheese, butterblends, whipped cream, or soured products; fats to complement or replace milk fat in ice-creams; oils for infant formulas under the Akonino and InFat brands; oils/fats ingredients; and functional vegetable oils and fats for food preparation in hotels, restaurants, and fast-food chains.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 7,234 shares to 7,441 valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altice Usa Inc stake by 23,392 shares and now owns 360,675 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.