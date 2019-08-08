University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Increased By $985,306 Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stake; Cna Financial Cut United Rentals (URI) Holding

Cna Financial Corp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 18.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,400 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 24,100 shares with $2.75 million value, down from 29,500 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.08B valuation. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 41.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 70,379 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 8.52%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 241,113 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 170,734 last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $974.78 million valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 222,379 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30

Cna Financial Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 36,000 shares to 169,264 valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 185,400 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $443.15 million for 5.12 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,835 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Lp. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 57,901 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 1,491 shares. Legacy Capital Partners Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,935 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Street accumulated 5.43 million shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,005 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset has 33,460 shares. Oakworth holds 100 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus stated it has 49,354 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 104,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 4,450 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 11,980 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 0% or 9,649 shares. Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.17% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 32,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 18,857 shares. Caxton Corp holds 0.21% or 15,727 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 56,400 shares. Moreover, Dafna Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.78% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Stifel Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 14,009 shares. Moreover, Element Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 13,080 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 16,245 shares to 143,389 valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,385 shares and now owns 50,674 shares. Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) was reduced too.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. $20.00 million worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC on Wednesday, May 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24.

