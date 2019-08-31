University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $877,230; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Valuation Rose, America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 232,984 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 84,044 shares to 164,741 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Uninspiring Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.