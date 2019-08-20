University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Decreased Its Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $877,230; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Telefonica Adr (TEF) as Shares Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (TEF) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 576,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Telefonica Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 2.11 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 16.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 13/03/2018 – PRICED: TELEFONICA EUROPE EU1.25 PERPNC5.7 HYBRID 3%; 12/04/2018 – SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS – ENTERS DEAL WITH ETISALAT, SOFTBANK & TELEFÓNICA TO CREATE GLOBAL TELCO SECURITY ALLIANCE; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Narrows Losses in 1Q, Backs 2018 View; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK FOR LATAM´S TELECOM INDUSTRY TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE AS TECH INVESTMENT INTENSIFIES; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 16/04/2018 – Telefonica Is Said to Plan Up to $1 Billion Argentine-Unit IPO; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Telefonica SA’s Hybrid Securities ‘BB+(EXP)’; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING CHAIRPERSON OF BRD RESIGNS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVIDEND GROWTH OVER THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 206,064 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

