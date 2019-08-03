University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position; GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GeoPark had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22.5 Maintain

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 143,389 shares with $7.86 million value, down from 159,634 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,065 shares traded or 22.64% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,704 were reported by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Products Limited Liability Corp invested 0.33% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Gideon Advisors owns 4,366 shares. Parametric Associates Lc owns 125,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,249 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability has 13,470 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 31,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tensile Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.12M shares for 8.6% of their portfolio. 21,934 are held by Citigroup Inc. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.56% or 375,704 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 66,592 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP reported 98,132 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Miller Adam L.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Wright Med Group N V stake by 84,044 shares to 164,741 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jbg Smith Properties stake by 16,868 shares and now owns 203,073 shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

It closed at $18.36 lastly. It is down 9.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRK News: 21/05/2018 – GeoPark Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – GEOPARK LIMITED TO B+ FROM B BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – GeoPark 4Q Rev $106.3M; 11/04/2018 – GEOPARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Chilean, Russian, Chinese firms interested in Ecuador’s oil auction; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades GeoPark Limited to ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 11/04/2018 – GeoPark 1Q Consolidated Oil and Gas Production Up 28%; 08/05/2018 – Geopark Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/03/2018 – Geopark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals