University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Continues to Hold Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Yum Brands (YUM) Stake Held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.20 million shares traded or 42.79% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.84 million shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment reported 0.05% stake. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 5,338 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 32,620 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc holds 4,392 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 17,914 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 118,819 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 123,830 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.20M shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 7,201 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1,617 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Washington Trust Bancshares reported 3,174 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crossvault Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Element Mgmt Llc holds 43,094 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L. Gibbs David W also sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 91,783 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $452.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 245,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,645 shares to 16,334 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 55,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,067 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.