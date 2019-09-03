Universal Va (UVV) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Cut Its Position by $581,172; Leucadia National Has Cut Its Evertec (EVTC) Position by $463,239; Share Value Rose

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 34,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 51,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 96,124 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 149,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 159,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 69,565 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,323 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pnc Ser Gp Inc has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Principal Fin Gru accumulated 534,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Inc accumulated 98,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,383 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.22% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 0.09% or 265,886 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 155,550 shares. 9,200 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

More important recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $30.74M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% negative EPS growth.