Universal Va (UVV) Share Price Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Has Cut by $581,172 Its Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $6.73 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 327.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 56,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 73,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 17,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 204,588 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 149,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 159,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 56,414 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 114,731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,908 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning holds 8,755 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 73,567 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd has 241,072 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Co holds 146 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 140,000 shares. Axa invested in 0.1% or 204,302 shares. Conning reported 4,920 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co reported 787,512 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 32,619 shares to 6,464 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,231 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 200,647 shares. 77,997 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Co. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 109,745 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 2,368 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 300 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 710 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 1,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 109,617 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). 11,000 were accumulated by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Regions Fin holds 1,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 30,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio.