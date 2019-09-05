Universal Va (UVV) Position Held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Cut by $53.19 Million Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 17.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 1266.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 53,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 57,548 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 4,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 94,844 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 37,405 shares to 111,965 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Agency (AGZ) by 48,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,243 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.