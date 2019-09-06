Universal Va (UVV) Market Valuation Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $581,172; Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Value Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 149,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 159,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 104,058 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $291.42. About 2.37 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares to 90,922 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

