Universal (UVV) to pay $0.76 on Nov 4, 2019; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) is expected to pay $0.76 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:UVV) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Universal Corp’s current price of $53.51 translates into 1.42% yield. Universal Corp’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 148,577 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy

Among 4 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MRC Global has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 36.96% above currents $12.96 stock price. MRC Global had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 5. Scotia Capital downgraded the shares of MRC in report on Friday, September 6 to “Sector Perform” rating. See MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Downgrade

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Is Yielding 5.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Universal Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UVV) 9.6% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tobacco Stocks Still Burning Strong – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Corp.: A 49-Year Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5.8%, But I’ll Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Universal Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,800 shares. Ameritas Investment stated it has 2,076 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,368 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has 3,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 48,656 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,954 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 8,412 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 118,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 12,203 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 100,984 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 190,134 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,685 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of MRC Global Slump on Lower Guidance – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MRC Global Announces Update to Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Estimates and Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 7.28% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 1.58 million shares traded or 85.53% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK