Universal (UVV) Reaches $61.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 70,160 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend IncreaseThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.50B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $58.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UVV worth $59.92M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, January 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 25 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. See Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.42% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,760 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,812 shares. 41,119 were reported by Westpac. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,139 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,943 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 45,490 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp owns 45,119 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.04% or 132,673 shares. Associated Banc has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,429 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 132,550 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 40,951 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 6,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 612 shares. Covington Capital owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $159.22. About 705,542 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Universal Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,134 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Prudential holds 0.01% or 109,053 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 48,670 shares. Tompkins Corp has 400 shares. 4,098 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Renaissance Tech Limited has 0.03% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 111,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns holds 2,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benedict Fin Advisors invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 11,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $433,253 activity. 7,274 shares valued at $433,253 were sold by PEEBLES ROBERT on Thursday, February 28.

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.