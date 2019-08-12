Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Valuation Rose While Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 440,497 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48M market cap company. It closed at $4.49 lastly. It is down 14.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NASDAQ:CZR Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing in Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Press Release – digitaljournal.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eldorado Resorts Shareholders Vote FOR Proposals to Opt out of Nevada Anti-takeover Protections, According To UNITE HERE – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.07% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Aqr Mgmt holds 904,543 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 53,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 34,589 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management invested in 56,771 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 199,082 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited invested 3% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Prudential Financial owns 41,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 44,164 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 128,562 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 96,810 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 50,326 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market in a Slump, Revenues Poised for 2% CAGR Over 2019-2029 – Future Market Insights – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Technical Institute 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 13,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 13,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 3,795 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 22,952 shares. Coliseum Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3.60M shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Alyeska Gp LP has 0.03% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 603,819 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Teton owns 130,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stadium Ltd Liability invested in 221,718 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 0.01% or 139,100 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 518,064 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 282,000 shares. Northern holds 0% or 53,697 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.