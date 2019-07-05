Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stock Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 556,022 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 7,731 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,061 activity.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. On Friday, May 31 POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

