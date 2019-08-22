Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stock Rose While Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million; Manchester Capital Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 16,697 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 149,344 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 60,100 shares. Keystone Financial Planning invested in 44,483 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke holds 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,878 shares. Iowa Financial Bank has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0.46% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18.08 million shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 674,702 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Park Oh has 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allstate Corporation holds 26,490 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 84,203 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company owns 77,008 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na has 0.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,188 shares to 4,299 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 791,764 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 20,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 80,000 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). 221,718 are held by Stadium Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Limited Company holds 0% or 1.54 million shares. Coliseum Cap has 3.60M shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).