Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Mirae Asset Global Investments Upped Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $2.42 Million; Share Price Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 12,215 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 941.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 54,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 60,738 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 5,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 993,763 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair -2.8% after slashing guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 100 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 17,770 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% or 109,473 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 81,644 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 13,729 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 94,644 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability accumulated 51,079 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 7,139 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.07% or 715,481 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,314 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 0% or 42,298 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 87,985 shares to 412,974 shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 56,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,791 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Technical Institute Provides Update on Transformation Plan – PR Newswire” on October 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) CEO Kim McWaters on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Novel Antibiotic For Abdominal, Urinary Tract Infections Receives FDA Nod – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).