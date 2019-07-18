Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined; North American Management Increased Corning (GLW) Stake by $1.56 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 47,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,802 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 96,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 1.41 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 2,801 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canada Goose, Patterson-UTI Energy, Amerco, Hubbell, Coherent, and QUANTENNA COMMS â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 22,952 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). 63,017 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Stadium Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd holds 0% or 31,650 shares. 791,764 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. 3,795 are held by Morgan Stanley. Rbf Capital has invested 0.09% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). 3.60 million were reported by Coliseum Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 852,575 shares. White Pine Capital Lc reported 87,864 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Morse David L sold $1.20M worth of stock or 35,701 shares.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend and New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares to 76,703 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). State Street holds 0.1% or 37.33M shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,147 shares. 1,679 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Legacy Private Tru invested in 14,092 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Pitcairn invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 85,823 are held by Cibc. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 95,082 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 1.03M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 226,769 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 24,064 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).