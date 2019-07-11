Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Market Valuation Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Holding; As Capital One Finl (COF) Valuation Rose, Central Securities Has Increased Stake

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 457,170 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 4,826 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,061 activity.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.