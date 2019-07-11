Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holder Stadium Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.03 Million; M Holdings Securities Upped Its Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Share Price Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 3,670 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,664 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

