Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zovio Inc. (:)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Zovio Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.62 0.00 Zovio Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Zovio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Zovio Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Zovio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 1.39% respectively. 4.4% are Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 96% of Zovio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc. beats Zovio Inc.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.