Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4 0.42 N/A -1.62 0.00 LAIX Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Universal Technical Institute Inc. and LAIX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, LAIX Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LAIX Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and LAIX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LAIX Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

LAIX Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 45.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universal Technical Institute Inc. and LAIX Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 23.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.47% are LAIX Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than LAIX Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors LAIX Inc. beats Universal Technical Institute Inc.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.