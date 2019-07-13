Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -1.77 0.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 56.05

Demonstrates Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.1% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.77% are Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4.48% 0.86% -0.28% 27.27% 12.9% -4.11% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -8.58% 8.67% 3.9% -51.59% -68.72% -13.45%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. has stronger performance than Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.