Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|3
|0.30
|N/A
|-1.77
|0.00
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|56.05
Demonstrates Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|0.00%
|-33%
|-15.1%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 74.1% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.77% are Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|4.48%
|0.86%
|-0.28%
|27.27%
|12.9%
|-4.11%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|-8.58%
|8.67%
|3.9%
|-51.59%
|-68.72%
|-13.45%
For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. has stronger performance than Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Summary
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.
