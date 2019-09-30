Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Reaches $5.44 After 9.00% Up Move; MODEC TOKYO SHS (MDIKF) Shorts Increased By 33.91%

The stock of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 62,309 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial OfficerThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $138.71M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $5.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UTI worth $12.48 million more.

MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF) had an increase of 33.91% in short interest. MDIKF’s SI was 85,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.91% from 64,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 857 days are for MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF)’s short sellers to cover MDIKF’s short positions. It closed at $27.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.71 million. The firm offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maker specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and maker or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers.

MODEC, Inc., a general contractor, engages in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of floating production systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm offers floating production storage and offloading vessels; floating storage and offloading vessels; tension leg platforms; production semi-submersibles; FLNGs; mobile offshore production units; and other technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides floating production system operation and maintenance services.

