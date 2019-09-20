Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Universal Technical Institute Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33.00% -15.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 9.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s rivals are 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s peers beat Universal Technical Institute Inc.