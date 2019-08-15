Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Education & Training Services company, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has 74% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33.00% -15.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors beat Universal Technical Institute Inc.