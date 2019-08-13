Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Comparison side by side

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -1.62 0.00 Graham Holdings Company 696 1.34 N/A 57.83 12.84

Table 1 highlights Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Graham Holdings Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Graham Holdings Company’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Graham Holdings Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Graham Holdings Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares and 88.7% of Graham Holdings Company shares. 4.4% are Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Graham Holdings Company has 3.86% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than Graham Holdings Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Graham Holdings Company beats Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.