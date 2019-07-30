Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Comparing side by side

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -1.77 0.00 Graham Holdings Company 692 1.45 N/A 57.83 12.11

Demonstrates Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Graham Holdings Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.63 beta indicates that Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Graham Holdings Company’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. Its rival Graham Holdings Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Graham Holdings Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Graham Holdings Company are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Graham Holdings Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4.48% 0.86% -0.28% 27.27% 12.9% -4.11% Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. had bearish trend while Graham Holdings Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats Universal Technical Institute Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.