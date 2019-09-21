Universal Stainless (USAP) Shareholder Foundry Partners Lowered Its Position; Kingfisher Capital Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Stainless (USAP) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 48,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The institutional investor held 176,620 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 225,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 44,341 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs LP accumulated 41,911 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 995,264 shares. Moreover, Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 91,439 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 3,598 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.05% or 4.83 million shares. 125,797 were reported by Anchor Capital Ltd Llc. 5,210 are owned by Hillsdale Invest. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.26% or 256,113 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd invested 3.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penobscot Mgmt Inc accumulated 56,510 shares or 2.29% of the stock. 133,776 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt. Creative Planning holds 2.23 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 34.09% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.44 per share. USAP’s profit will be $2.64M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold USAP shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 10.19% less from 6.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 404 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 282,715 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Next Century Growth Limited invested in 0.53% or 264,187 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 252,544 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.02% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.49% or 191,794 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 33,858 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 2,405 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp holds 14,197 shares. Paloma Prtnrs owns 42,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources owns 235,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 24,275 shares to 245,632 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).