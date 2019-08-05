Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) compete against each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.52 N/A 0.88 18.45 AK Steel Holding Corporation 3 0.13 N/A 0.49 5.78

Table 1 highlights Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AK Steel Holding Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AK Steel Holding Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.2% AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AK Steel Holding Corporation is $1.5, which is potential -44.03% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of AK Steel Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are AK Steel Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend while AK Steel Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. beats AK Steel Holding Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.