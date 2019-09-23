Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased Biogen (BIIB) stake by 59.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp acquired 30,530 shares as Biogen (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 81,940 shares with $19.16 million value, up from 51,410 last quarter. Biogen now has $44.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 34.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. USAP’s profit would be $2.64 million giving it 12.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 44,341 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Biogen Inc has $300 highest and $19800 lowest target. $253.13’s average target is 6.01% above currents $238.79 stock price. Biogen Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $135.84 million. The companyÂ’s products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers semi-finished and finished long products in the forms of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers , which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.