Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 4.56 7.71M 0.88 18.45 Northwest Pipe Company 26 1.68 9.48M 2.51 9.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Northwest Pipe Company. Northwest Pipe Company has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northwest Pipe Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Northwest Pipe Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 49,328,214.97% 3.3% 2.2% Northwest Pipe Company 35,881,907.65% 11.5% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Northwest Pipe Company’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Northwest Pipe Company are 5.1 and 3.7 respectively. Northwest Pipe Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Northwest Pipe Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 1 3.00

Northwest Pipe Company on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 26.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares and 80.1% of Northwest Pipe Company shares. Insiders owned 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Northwest Pipe Company has 0.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Northwest Pipe Company beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.