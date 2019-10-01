Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Steel & Iron company, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has 83.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|49,265,175.72%
|3.30%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|5.07%
|22.86%
|6.66%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|7.71M
|16
|18.45
|Industry Average
|395.98M
|7.80B
|9.36
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.00
|1.20
|2.60
As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 57.41%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|-7.44%
|-0.06%
|12.6%
|-8.79%
|-45.76%
|-0.19%
|Industry Average
|5.60%
|8.21%
|9.92%
|18.14%
|35.87%
|25.23%
For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.56. In other hand, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
