Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Steel & Iron company, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has 83.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 49,265,175.72% 3.30% 2.20% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 7.71M 16 18.45 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.60

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 57.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.56. In other hand, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.