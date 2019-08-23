Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

As Security & Protection Services businesses, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.58 0.00 ADT Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Universal Security Instruments Inc. and ADT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Universal Security Instruments Inc. and ADT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -7.2% ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -3%

Liquidity

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, ADT Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Universal Security Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Universal Security Instruments Inc. and ADT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, ADT Inc.’s potential upside is 103.56% and its average price target is $9.71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.65% of ADT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 42.74% are Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ADT Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Security Instruments Inc. 2.36% 6.56% -1.52% 7.44% -5.45% 22.64% ADT Inc. 3.25% 2.75% -4.22% -10.94% -27.68% 5.66%

For the past year Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADT Inc.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.