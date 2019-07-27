Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Comparing side by side

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) compete against each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.70 0.00 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.13 N/A 0.13 40.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -8.6% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta means Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Security Instruments Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Magal Security Systems Ltd. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Magal Security Systems Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Magal Security Systems Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 60.8% respectively. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.74%. Competitively, 47.9% are Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Security Instruments Inc. -2.34% -8.09% -2.34% 1.41% -13.79% 17.92% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.4% -5.78% -1.75% -4.93% -4.17% 13.48%

For the past year Universal Security Instruments Inc. was more bullish than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.