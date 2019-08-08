Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; Vicor (VICR) Shorts Lowered By 5.87%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s current price of $20.19 translates into 0.52% yield. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 47,210 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) had a decrease of 5.87% in short interest. VICR’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.87% from 1.31M shares previously. With 170,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s short sellers to cover VICR’s short positions. The SI to Vicor Corporation’s float is 6.83%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 151,980 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold Vicor Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 433 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, S Squared Technologies has 2.39% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 9,761 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 114,143 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0% or 210 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.39M shares. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Llc has 1.5% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 101,898 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 13,658 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 130,331 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 49,680 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 49,297 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor divisions. It has a 42.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers modular direct current -DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $582.26 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.