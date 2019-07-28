Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s current price of $20.90 translates into 0.50% yield. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 59,424 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.97% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 321,300 shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock declined 15.98%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 16.54 million shares with $180.46M value, down from 16.86M last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $73.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 12.92 million shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $602.73 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.