Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; LUCID (LCDX) Shorts Lowered By 66.67%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s current price of $19.69 translates into 0.53% yield. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 48,789 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500.

LUCID INC (OTCMKTS:LCDX) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest. LCDX’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 66.67% from 300 shares previously. The stock increased 19.98% or $0.1099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6599. About 8,859 shares traded or 90.68% up from the average. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.39 million. The firm provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $567.84 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.