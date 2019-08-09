Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s current price of $20.69 translates into 0.51% yield. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 34,755 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M

Among 3 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Logitech has $58 highest and $34 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 22.05% above currents $39.6 stock price. Logitech had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Maxim Group. See Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) latest ratings:

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.58 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.38 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 22,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.12 million shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc reported 0.21% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). New England Mngmt Inc holds 6,640 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 24,440 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc has 31,068 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 12,500 shares. Atria Invests Limited stated it has 8,590 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has 12,560 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11,580 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 4,200 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 18,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Co Il reported 22,335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

