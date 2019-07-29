Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; Atrion (ATRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s current price of $20.90 translates into 0.50% yield. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 59,424 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M

Atrion Corp (ATRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 53 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 47 sold and trimmed equity positions in Atrion Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atrion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation for 3,483 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 11,580 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1,400 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Grisanti Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,080 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $751.9. About 25,718 shares traded or 97.72% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. It has a 39.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery.