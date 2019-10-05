Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Zuora Class A (ZUO) Sellers Increased By 1.48% Their Shorts

Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. ZUO’s SI was 6.26 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 6.17 million shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 3 days are for Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO)’s short sellers to cover ZUO’s short positions. The SI to Zuora Inc Class A’s float is 10.31%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 753,394 shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional

Analysts expect Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ULH’s profit would be $16.18 million giving it 10.11 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 41,073 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M

More notable recent Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Logistics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Moroun-controlled Universal Logistics to pay $36 million truck wreck settlement – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $653.96 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.

More notable recent Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zuora: Time To Go Bottom-Fishing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Zuora Management Talks Large Customers, Operating Leverage, and More – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zuora Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.