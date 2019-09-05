Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 29 1.02 N/A 3.29 7.54 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.58 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta means Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.