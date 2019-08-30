Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Since Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 0.93 N/A 3.29 7.54 Palomar Holdings Inc. 25 13.64 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 highlights Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Palomar Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 15.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Palomar Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Palomar Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.