Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 1.00 N/A 3.29 7.54 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10

Table 1 highlights Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 4.58% respectively. About 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 24.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.